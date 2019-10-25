Ocean Power Technologies -2.7% on Aspire filing

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) is 2.7% lower postmarket after Aspire Capital Fund files to offer up to 1.2M common shares.

The company won't receive any proceeds on the sale of Aspire's shares.

Ocean Power entered into a purchase agreement yesterday, committing Aspire to buy up to $10M worth of common stock over the term of the agreement.

As of yesterday, there were 6,098,098 shares of common stock outstanding, excluding the 1,219,010 shares offered. If those 1.2M shares were issued and outstanding, it would come to 16.7% of the total.