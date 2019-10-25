PG&E warns potential 'historic wind event' could force huge power shutoff

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it has notified 850K customers that they may be impacted by a potential "historic wind event" in California this weekend, warning it may need to proactively shut off power in parts of 36 California counties.

The utility says predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades, with widespread dry northeast winds of 45-60 mph and peak gusts of 60-70 mph.

The event would mark the third time this month PG&E has been forced to conduct massive outages to prevent its power lines from sparking fires in high winds.