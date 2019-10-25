Wells Fargo has cut 200 U.S. bankers - Reuters

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has laid off more than 200 bankers in U.S. lending divisions in recent months, as it restructured amid changing trends, Reuters reports.

Most of the cuts hit Wells' commercial bank, and it cut the unit that specializes in loans to farmers (traditionally a strength) by at least 25%, according to the report.

Another strong unit, its energy lending group, also took on cuts of 22 bankers (about 7% of the group). Unlike the agricultural unit, the energy lending team sits within Wells' investment bank.

It's bad timing for soybean, corn and grain farmers who are looking to renew loans to finance spring planting. A number of small companies and family farmers will need to find a new lender.