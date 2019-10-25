Phillips 66 touches 52-week high as strong fuel margins lift Q3 results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares surged to the highest in more than a year during today's trade as higher retail fuel margins helped it rout Q3 earnings expectations.

"The beat was driven by stronger than expected results across all segments, but Marketing and Specialties particularly exceeded our expectations," Morgan Stanley analysts said, noting PSX's Q3 marketing fuel margins of $2.11/bbl in the U.S. and $6.37/bbl internationally were 30%-60% higher than the firm's estimates.

Q3 profit in PSX's midstream segment jumped more than 40% on higher pipeline volumes and hydrocarbon trading, but adjusted earnings in the refining segment fell 34% due to higher turnaround costs and as margins fell 16% to $11.18/bbl.

"Refining earnings are off to a very strong start with both PSX and [Valero] beating Street estimates, and we expect other refiners especially Marathon Petroleum and HollyFrontier to follow with solid beats," Credit Suisse said.