Microsoft tops Amazon for Pentagon JEDI cloud contract

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has prevailed over Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the winner-take-all battle for the Pentagon's JEDI cloud computing contract.

That's a bit of an upset as Amazon was widely seen as a favorite. But the shortlist seemed to have shrunk to those two companies, vs. rivals including IBM.

The deal is valued as high as $10B.

"This continues our strategy of a multi-vendor, multi-cloud environment as the department’s needs are diverse and cannot be met by any single supplier," the Defense Dept. says.