Former Navy chief tapped for Boeing board to boost safety bona fides

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has elected retired Navy admiral John Richardson to its board, in part of the company's broader effort to improve its safety culture in the wake of the two 737 MAX crashes.

Richardson stepped down in August as chief of naval operations, with the final part of his career dominated by reviews of Navy safety, training and readiness after two at-sea collisions killed 17 sailors.

Boeing recently changed its governance rules to make safety-related experience a criterion for choosing future directors as part of the company's review of engineering and internal reporting practices.