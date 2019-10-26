Microsoft's JEDI win called a gamechanger

Wedbush is one of the first out of the box with analysis on Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) blockbuster JEDI cloud contract win over Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), calling it a gamechanger that could boost the cloud business out of Redmond for years.

"We fully expect Amazon and others to challenge this decision in the courts but ultimately this is a paradigm changer for Microsoft in our opinion to be declared victor in this hard fought technology/K Street battle that took place over the last year," writes analyst Dan Ives.

"We believe this deal adds at least $10 per share to Microsoft's stock and could have significant positive financial implications to the model over the coming years that the Street will be digesting over the coming months," he adds.

