Cooper Tire & Rubber Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)GTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-54.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $734.96M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ctb has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.