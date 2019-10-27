Owens-Illinois Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.