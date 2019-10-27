AppFolio Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.08M (+33.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, appf has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.