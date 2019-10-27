Instructure Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Instructure (NYSE:INST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.08M (+23.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, inst has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.