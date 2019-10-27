Walgreens Boots Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.88B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, wba has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.