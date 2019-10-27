Restaurant Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qsr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.