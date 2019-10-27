XPO Logistics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.27B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xpo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.