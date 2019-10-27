Texas Roadhouse Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $648.49M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, txrh has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.