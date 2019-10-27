Everest Re Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.22 (-45.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, re has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.