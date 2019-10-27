Encompass Health Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2019
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ehc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.