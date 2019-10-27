OneMain Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $939.55M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, omf has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.