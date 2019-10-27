Armstrong World Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $289.93M (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AWI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.