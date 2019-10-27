Check Point Software Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)CHKPBy: SA News Team
- Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.94M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.