Waste Connections Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WCN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.