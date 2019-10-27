NXP Semiconductors Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-65.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nxpi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.