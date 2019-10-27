T-Mobile US Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.33B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.