Gardner Denver Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $624.23M (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GDI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.