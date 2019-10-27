Amkor Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (-9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMKR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.