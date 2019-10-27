DTE Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.75B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DTE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.