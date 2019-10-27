Enterprise Products Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETEnterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)EPDBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.97B (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.