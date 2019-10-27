AT&T Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.07B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, T has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.

