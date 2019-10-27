GM strike to cost more than $3B - BofA

Bank of America believes the just-resolved 40-day strike at General Motors will trim more than $3B off its bottom line, principally in Q4.

57% of workers gave the thumbs up on the four-year contract which includes better wages, signing bonuses and a commitment from the company to invest $7.7B in its U.S. manufacturing operations, protecting 9,000 jobs. The new agreement will add $100M or more to GM's annual labor costs.

Production at more than 30 U.S. plants will ramp up as soon as possible says a company spokesperson, adding that it will schedule overtime to make up for the down time, giving workers a way to recoup lost income. The production of ~300K cars has to be made up.

According to labor experts, workers' gains at GM will be a hard sells at rivals Ford and Fiat Chrysler since they are weaker financially and have different workforce needs. Ford, for example, is dealing with a fast-rising healthcare tab, expected to top $1B next year. Fiat Chrysler will likely have more trouble absorbing increases in temporary worker and new hire pay.