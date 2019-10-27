Mercury General Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $968.71M (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mcy has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.