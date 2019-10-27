Affiliated Managers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.14 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $547.1M (-9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.