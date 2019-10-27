Warner Bros.' bad call on Joker to be expensive

Blockbuster "Joker", the top-grossing R-rated film of all time with a global take of more than $788M to date, has investors giddy over the financial windfall, all except producer Warner Bros.

The company, lacking confidence that it would be as big a winner as its DC comic-book lineup, sold a substantial share of the film to outsiders during development, an expected prudent decision since it considered it a stand-alone project rather than a launchpad for sequels and spinoffs.

Star Joaquin Phoenix and Director Todd Phillips are, no doubt, happy, having secured generous profit participation deals, increasingly uncommon with expected blockbusters.

"Joker" has not broken all records just yet. Its domestic take of ~$259M is second to Mel Gibson's "The Passion of Christ," which grossed almost $371M, tops for an R-rated movie.