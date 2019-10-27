LVMH bids $120 a share for Tiffany

Aimed at boosting its presence in jewelry, currently a high-growth opportunity, LVMH has made an unsolicited offer of $120 per share for Tiffany. The bid values the luxury jeweler at $14.5B, ~22% above its market cap at the close on Friday ($98.55).

According to informed sources, LVMH will need to sweeten its offer if it wants to get the deal done. The stock reached almost $140/share last summer.

Tiffany, which generates ~$4B in annual sales, has been struggling to re-ignite sales growth. CEO Alessandro Bogliolo is banking on China and tourist spending in the U.S. to stoke the top line.