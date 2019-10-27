U.S. manufacturing slump may not be an immediate worry - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that the weakness in U.S. manufacturing, pressured by a tired global economy and tit-for-tat trade volleys between the Trump administration and China, may not be much of a harbinger of bad things to come, at least not in the near term.

The domestic economy has been dominated by services for some time now so it is capable of continued growth despite weakness domestic manufacturing. At present, U.S. unemployment is 3.5%, the lowest in ~50 years, and growth should be sustained in Q3 (expected to be up 1.3% according to forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisors). Retail sales were up ~4% in September.

In 2015 and 2016, factory output was down on a year-on-year basis for 18 straight months but GDP rose 2.9% and 1.6%, respectively, during the two years while employers added more than 5M jobs.

Manufacturing comprises ~11% of U.S. domestic output, down from ~16% 20 years ago. Factory workers make up ~8.5% of the country's workforce, down from ~13% two decades ago.