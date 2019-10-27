China wooing U.S. and foreign companies as trade war pressures economy

Realizing, at last, that foreign investment is essential to its economic health, China has stepped up its charm offensive to attract U.S. and foreign companies in an attempt to dampen the debilitating effects of the trade war with the Trump administration.

At a recent meeting with Western executives, Premier Li Keqiang stated, with apparent enthusiasm, that global manufacturing enterprises are welcome to seize opportunities as China opens up further.

Beijing's revamped industrial policy, "Made in China 2025," is expected to offer greater market access for foreign firms. Vice Premier Liu He is the chief trade negotiator. Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration has criticized the plan citing heavy government subsidies and forced technology transfers from Western companies.

At a recent visit to a Samsung semiconductor plant in Xi'an, Mr. Li vowed that China would treat domestic and foreign companies equally.

The government wants to show that it achieved President Xi Jinping's goal of doubling the size of China's economy between 2010 and 2020, a target requiring at least 6% annual growth, the level in Q3. Authorities intend to boost infrastructure spending and institute growth-enhancing policies to build momentum.