Logistics, logistics, logistics - Prologis in deal for Liberty Property

There's consolidation in the red-hot industrial REIT sector, with Prologis (NYSE:PLD) agreeing to acquire Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in an all-stock deal valued at about $12.6B.

Prologis plans on selling about $3.6B in assets - roughly $2.8B worth of non-strategic logistics assets, and $700M of office properties.

Immediate synergies are seen at $120M, and PLD expects a quick boost to core FFO per share of $0.10-$0.12. After stabilization, sales, and redeployment of capital, another $0.04 of core FFO accretion is anticipated.

Terms: LPT owners will receive 0.675 shares of PLD for each share of LPT they hold. That's a current value of $61.33 vs. LPT's close on Friday of $50.57, or about a 20% premium .

A conference call is set for Monday morning at 10 ET.

