UnitedHealth probed over possible racial bias in care algorithm

New York's insurance regulator has launched an investigation into a UnitedHealth Group algorithm that a study, just published in the journal Science, found prioritized care for white patients over sicker black patients.

Specifically, the algorithm, sold by its Optum unit, ranked white patients with fewer chronic diseases and healthier vital signs the same as black patients with less robust signs. Hospitals and insurers use the tool to identify diabetes and other chronic disease patients who need extra assistance such as home care and help with medicine management and coordinating doctor visits.

On Friday, the state's Department of Financial Services sent a letter to CEO David Wichmann requesting that it stop using the algorithm or show that it is not racially discriminatory.

A company spokesperson said the algorithm is only one part of a much broader tool it offers to help analyze patients' health needs.