Fed expected to lower interest rates a third time

The financial markets have priced in a 1/2% rate cut in the U.S. ahead to this week's FOMC meeting. If so, it will be the third consecutive reduction by the Fed as it tries to stoke growth. Some observers question the wisdom of the moves since rates are already low, the benefits uncertain and the risk of encouraging excesses in certain areas of the sector.

The central bank lowered its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points in July and again last month so another cut by the same amount could be the outcome. President Trump has been vocal in his desire to see a more aggressive cut of 1%.