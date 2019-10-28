Amazon Pay to support utility bill payments

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) used its Money 20/20 keynote Sunday to reveal it would be giving Amazon Pay users the ability to pay utility bills.

That will enable users to pay online or by voice, using Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon is partnering on the feature with Paymentus, which reached a similar bill-pay partnership earlier this year with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Customers can get notifications through Alexa when their bills are due, and ask questions about the bill. Amazon expects the feature to reach 95% of ZIP codes by year-end.