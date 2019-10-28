Suddenly, valuation matters

"The winds of change are upon us and the long-overdue adjustment process for the most expensive secular growth stocks is under way and will likely continue until valuations become so cheap that they discount a more achievable outcome on growth and profitability and/or the risk of economic recession and lower capex subsides," Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist Michael Wilson says in a note.

More from Wilson: "I don’t think we’re there yet on either score, so we continue to recommend a more defensively oriented equity portfolio in the U.S. with Overweights in Consumer Staples and Utilities, while remaining Underweight Technology and Consumer Discretionary."

"The other recent change in capital markets weighing on secular growth stocks is the newfound discipline on profitability... This has played out in lower valuations for the worst offenders. I’ve noticed that several of these companies have reported higher-than-expected profitability during Q3 earnings season. I think this represents an effort to avoid the new scrutiny. But higher profits in the short term likely mean less spending and therefore lower growth in the intermediate term, leaving investors in these hyper-growth companies to figure out the right valuation."