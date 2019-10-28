Restaurant Brands International reports system-wide sales growth of nearly 9% in Q3

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports global system-wide sales increased 8.9% in Q3.

Organic revenue rose 4.7% for the quarter.

Segment revenue: TH +3.1% to $881M; BK +9.9% to $457M; PLK +14.7% to $120M.

Comparable sales fell 1.4% for the Tim Horton's chain, and rose 4.8% for Burger King and 9.7% for Popeye's.

Adjusted EBITDA up 5.4% to $602M.

Restaurant Brands ended the quarter with 26,311 locations (+5.0% Y/Y) and a net debt leverage of 4.9X.

QSR +0.07% premarket.

