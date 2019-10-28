Iveric Bio up 57% premarket on positive Zimura data

Thinly traded nano cap IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is up 57% premarket on increased volume in response to a successful outcome from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating C5 inhibitor Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in GA growth at month 12 compared to control. Specifically, patients receiving 2 mg of Zimura experienced a 27.4% drop in mean GA growth over 12 months versus sham control while those receiving 4 mg showed a 27.8% relative reduction.

On the safety front, Zimura was generally well-tolerated with no treatment-related inflammation or discontinuations and no cases of endophthalmitis. The most frequent ocular adverse events were injection-related.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.