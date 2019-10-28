Volume falls at Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports a Q3 sales tally below even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts after unit volume fell off 7.0%.
"Our volume was impacted by customer inventory actions in the U.S., as well as challenging market conditions in our other regions," notes CEO Bard Hughes.
Operating margin was 7.5% of sales vs. 11.0% a year ago as tariffs factored in.
The company says it generated a return on invested capital of 7.8% for the trailing four quarters.
Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber are inactive in the premarket session.
