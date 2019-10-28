Tiffany +29% after LVMH confirms offer

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) confirms its interest in acquiring Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) with an official statement.

"In light of recent market rumors, LVMH Group confirms it has held preliminary discussions regarding a possible transaction with Tiffany," notes the company. "There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement," reads the statement.

LVMH's offer for Tiffany is believed to be at $120 per share.