Apollo to boost stake in Athene in $1.55B deal

Athene Holding's (NYSE:ATH) transaction with Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) includes Apollo buying an 18% incremental stake in Athene, a share exchange between the two companies, and Athene eliminating its current multi-class share structure.

Boosts Apollo's stake in Athene to ~35%.

Athene expects the moves to expand its investor base and make its stock more likely to be included in indexes.

Apollo will buy 7.5M Athene shares for $46.20 per share in cash, representing a 10% premium based on Oct. 25 closing price; adds up to $350M in cash.

28.0M shares of Athene will be exchanged for a 7% equity stake in Apollo, representing $42.97 per share, or a 2.3% premium; values share exchange at $1.2B based on Oct. 25 closing price of Apollo's class A shares.

Athene will convert to a single-class share structure.

Athene authorizes $600M of incremental share repurchase capacity, funded in part from $1B of excess capital created by the transaction.

Deal is expected to add to Athene's adjusted operating EPS.

Apollo has closed on $3B of capital commitments to date for Athene's strategic capital vehicle.

Conference call at 9:00 AM.