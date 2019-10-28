Sasol joint CEOs to step down amid ballooning costs of U.S. project

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +9.9% pre-market after announcing the departure of joint CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell following a review of its Lake Charles chemicals project, which has been hit by delays and rising costs.

SSL's board decided a leadership reset was needed to restore trust in the company.

Executive VP Fleetwood Grobler will assume the role of President and CEO effective Nov. 1.

The Lake Charles, La., project initially was expected to cost $8.9B, but that 2014 forecast has since been revised to as much as $12.9B.

The South African company reports core headline EPS rose to 38.13 rand ($2.61) for the 12 months ended June. 30 from 36.38 rand a year earlier.