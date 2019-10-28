AT&T +2% after upside outlook, strategic review

AT&T (NYSE:T) +1.9% beats Q3 EPS estimates but misses on revenue with a 3% Y/Y drop. The upside FY20 outlook includes revenue of about $184-186B (consensus: $182.45B) and EPS of $3.60-3.70 (consensus $3.58).

The three-year forecast calls for 1-2% per year consolidated revenue growth and, by 2022, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $15.08B versus the $15.27B estimate.

WarnerMedia total operating revenues came in at $7.85B (consensus: $8.28B).

AT&T says it will continue to actively review its portfolio to analyze the merits of each business and monetize non-core assets. The company expects to monetize $5-10B of non-strategic assets.

The company will also continue to refresh its board as two members are set to retires over the next 18 months.

AT&T's strategic review backs a WSJ report earlier this month that activist investor Elliott Management was in talks to settle its campaign if AT&T agreed to a review and board changes.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.