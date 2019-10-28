Overstock.com pushes forward with digital dividend

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) says its will seek a shareholder vote on its digital dividend.

The company plans to announce the record and meeting dates for the shareholder vote in the next few weeks. Based on the current timeline, Overstock anticipates that the record date will be in late November and that the meeting date will be late January 2020.

"This is an important step for the first dividend of its kind to give our shareholders access to the next generation of capital markets powered by tZERO," says Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson.