Walgreens Boots Alliance up 2% premarket on FQ4 beat

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) fiscal Q4 results:

Total sales: $33,954M (+1.5%).

Retail Pharmacy USA sales: $26,040M (+2.1%). Organic sales growth was 2.9%. Pharmacy Wholesale revenue was up 3.1% to $5,742M.

Net income: $686M (-54.7%); non-GAAP net income: $1,284 (-11.3%); EPS: $0.75 (-51.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.43 (-3.4%).

FY cash flow ops: $5,594M (-32.3%); FQ4 cash flow ops: $2,378M (-15.6%).

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Essentially flat growth in non-GAAP EPS (range: +-3%).

Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

