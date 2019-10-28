Vici Properties to buy JACK Cleveland, Thistletown for $843.3M

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) agrees to acquire 100% of the membership interests of affiliates owning casino-entitled land and real estate and related assets associated with JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistletown Racino in North Randall, OH, for ~$843.3M in cash.

At the same time, Vici will enter into a master triple-lease agreement with JACK Entertainment related to the assets.

The master lease will have an initial total annual rent of $65.9M for an implied capitalization rate of 7.8%, and an initial term of 15 years with four five-year tenant renewal options.

The rent coverage ratio at closing is expected to be ~1.72x and the tenant's obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by Rock Ohio Ventures.

Vici will provide a $50M loan secured by certain non-gaming real estate assets of Rock Ohio Ventures and will bear interest at 9.0% for a period of five years with two one-year extension options.

Deal is expected to be accretive immediately upon closing.